Benalmadena launches a lawsuit against the ‘Willow’

The port of Benalmadena launches a lawsuit against the owners of the ‘Willow.’

A complaint has been filed by the company Puerto Deportivo de Benalmádena against the owners of the Willow boat. The company has filed a lawsuit due to an alleged crime of fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation.

According to Councillor Encarnación Cortés, the lawsuit has been filed due to an: “alleged crime of fraud and fraudulent misrepresentation for considering that the contract provided to claim more than 13.5 million euros to the entity does not have any legal or administrative validity.”

The counsellor has highlighted that the boat owner filed a lawsuit against the port worth 13,650,000 euros. This claim was based on an alleged rental contract worth millions of pounds which had been taken out with a third party.

Cortés commented: “The alleged contract was not provided with the lawsuit, providing only a printed document on a computer without any signature and, despite being called a lease contract, neither the payment of the deposit nor the payment of any amount to prove the actual existence of the contract was accredited.”

The counsellor also highlighted documentation is lacking. She said: “Although they have claimed more than 13,650,000 euros and the net amount has only been estimated at around 300,000, which is an estimate of just 2%, Puerto Deportivo wants to show its disagreement with the content of the judgment, and therefore announced that we will present the corresponding appeal to request the dismissal of the lawsuit.”

