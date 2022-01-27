Aemet extends yellow weather alert on Malaga coast until Saturday

Aemet has extended the yellow weather alert for strong winds on the Malaga coast until at least Saturday.

The wind will continue blowing along the Malaga coast with strong gusts at least until Saturday, with The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) extending the yellow warning for coastal phenomena.

According to the Aemet website, the yellow alert for coastal phenomena – active from yesterday, January 26, on the coast of the province (the rest of the day was orange) – will remain until 11:59pm tomorrow.

It will affect the regions of Axarquia, Sol and Guadalhorce, including the capital. Intervals of wind force 7 and waves of three to four metres are expected.

Today, January 27, the yellow warning will also remain active in Poniente Almeria and in the capital, on the coast of Granada and in Cadiz.

Aemet forecasts cloudy skies today without ruling out weak precipitation, more likely in the western half.

Temperatures have seen little change – Velez-Malaga will have a maximum temperature of 18 degrees and a minimum of 9.

The capital will oscillate between 12 and 16 degrees.

