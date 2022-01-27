A hard day’s fishing on the River Jucar for the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club

THE Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club’s most recent outing was to Section A3 of the River Jucar.

As usual lately, there was a chilly start of only 4 degrees with the air temperature rising no higher than 13 degrees that day.

“The Jucar’s A3 section is tough to fish and as there is a high wall, we did not get much of the sun when it did come out, so it felt very cold,” said club secretary Jeff Richards.

“This week we had only eight contestants with one case of Covid,” Jeff said. “One of our ladies is also in hospital, so get well soon Pat.”

It was a hard day, with one dry net, a total weight of 42 kilos and 28 fish caught. Steve Hartwell’s 9.9 kilos from Peg Five was the best weight of the day

“The next match will be held on February 9, fishing section B2 all being well with Covid rules,” Jeff said.

For further information about the Teulada-Moraira Fishing Club contact Frank Povey (96 649 0338 or [email protected]).