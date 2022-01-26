Voice of Charlie Brown, Peter Robbins, is found dead under tragic circumstances aged 65.

Peter Robbins, 65, was loved by many. He was the voice for Peanuts character Charlie Brown. His family have revealed that he died by suicide.

On Tuesday, January 25, his family publicised that Peter committed suicide last week. During the 60s he had been the voice of Charlie Brown.

Charlie Brown had millions of fans and was considered a national treasure. Peter had even gone so far as to have an image of Charlie along with Snoopy tattooed on his body.

Peter suffered for years with his mental health and even spent five years in prison. In 2015 he was sent to prison after making criminal threats against multiple people. He was released in 2019 and attempted to turn his life around.

Robbins had bipolar disorder and also received treatment for addictions to drugs, alcohol and sex.

Previously Robbins told Fox 5: “I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life can turn around in the span of a month like it did to me.

“I came out of prison and I’m a better person for it. I’m much more humble and grateful and thankful that I lived through the experience.”

