Valencia City Council announces schedule of the 2022 Concerts de Vivers

The Valencia City Council has released the lineups and scheduled dates for the next edition of the Concerts de Vivers, which will take place between Friday 1 July and Sunday 24 July. There are 15 dates and more than 20 international, state and Valencian artists due to grace the stages in the city.

The event is held in participation with 10 Valencian promoting companies. As usual, the Jardines del Real will host fully established performers, as well as emerging bands of very diverse styles. The lineup includes pop, rock, electronic, rap, Latin, reggae, trap, and reggaeton artists.

“One more year, this long-awaited appointment allows us to cater to the tastes of many people, reaching a very varied public thanks to a very demanding lineup,” Councillor for Festive Culture, Carlos Galiana explained.

In fact, the Concerts de Vivers will once again meet the criteria of gender parity, the presence of Valencian artists and admission prices below the state average (between 12 and 35 euros). In this sense, the price of seats for international artists is lower than that of other Spanish cities where these groups perform.

Some of the names performing at the concerts are Simple Minds, Cat Power, Zoo and Vanesa Martin. The musical program of the Concerts de Vivers is complemented by a restaurant area equipped with a varied gastronomic offering. Tickets for the Viveros Concerts are available on the festival’s official website: www.concertsdevivers.com.

