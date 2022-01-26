Two thirds of Omicron cases previously had Covid-19, according to a UK study.

According to a new study carried out in the UK, around two thirds of people who caught the omicron coronavirus variant had previously been infected with Covid 19.

Data from the study suggests that the omicron variant which is now the dominant strain in the UK can evade the immune system’s reaction to previous coronavirus infections.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The React-1 study was carried out by Imperial College London. According to the study, coronavirus infections occurring in January were dramatically higher than those seen during the last study. The previous round of the study took place from late November to mid-December. The January infection rate was three times higher.

According to the study, an estimated one in 23 people caught COVID in January.

The research involved just over three and a half thousand people. Study participants were asked if they had previously been infected with COVID. The study reported that two thirds of the participants said they had previously had Covid.

Experts involved in the study though have warned that it is hard to tell when past infections occurred. They added that PCR tests can give a positive result for over three months from the original date of diagnosis.

The number of coronavirus infections in adults was declining in January but the number of children affected by the virus was rising.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.