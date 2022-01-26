Tiger King Joe Exotic’s lawyer claims he has ‘gone missing in prison’

Tiger King Joe Exotic has ‘gone missing’ in prison according to a claim by his lawyer



A lawyer for Joe Exotic, star of the Netflix series ‘Tiger King’, on Tuesday, January 25, made a sensational claim that his client has gone ‘missing’ inside Butner Federal Medical Centre in North Carolina, the prison where he is serving 22 years.

With a re-sentencing court hearing coming up in Oklahoma City this Friday 28, civil lawyer, John M. Phillips, took the rather unconventional legal route of using Facebook and Twitter to locate his ‘missing client’.

“Good grief, The United States Department of Justice, US Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, where is Joseph A Maldonado?”, wrote Phillips. “My legal calls rejected Friday and for this Monday. Opposing counsel won’t respond to me”.

Adding, “The Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBP) told me they won’t tell me when or where he’s being moved. We have a hearing – where is my client? FBI – Federal Bureau of Investigation?”.

Later on, when messaged by a user asking if he had ‘found his client’, Phillips ambiguously replied, ‘sort of’.

Joe Exotic is currently doing 22 years after being found guilty of plotting to kill one of his rival zookeepers, Carol Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue. The docu-series featuring their lives working with big cats was a massive hit on Netflix, and recently spawned a second series.

Tiger King 2 continued to delve into the disappearance of Don Lewis, as well as covering Exotic Joe’s sentencing, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

