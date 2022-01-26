The 10 Best Places to Spend Valentine´s Day in Spain

LOVE is in the air in sunkissed Spain. Renowned for being one of the most romantic countries in the world, Spain is the perfect place to spend Valentine’s day with that special someone.

Whether you want to surprise your partner or meet your next great love, we’ve put together a list of the ten of the most romantic cities to spend Valentine’s in Spain guaranteed to make you swoon.

But before that, let’s take a trip back in time with a brief history of Valentine’s Day traditions in Spain.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Valentine’s Day Traditions in Spain

Saint Valentine’s Day, or ‘El Día de San Valentín’ as it’s known in Spain, is celebrated in a similar style to the UK and the rest of the world.

Lovers treat their sweethearts to a lavish dinner, shower their partners with gifts, and just generally celebrate the power of love.

‘El Día de San Valentín’ is a relatively new addition to Spanish culture.

In 1948, José ‘Pepín’ Fernández, the founder of a newly opened department store called Galerías Preciados, saw an opportunity to leverage the occasion to boost sales.

He launched a campaign with what was soon to become a famous motto ‘Practique la elegancia social del regalo’ (Practice the social elegance of the gift).

The Galerías Preciados was later acquired by el Corte Inglés where this iconic phrase continues to shape how Spaniards shop.

It’s perhaps due to this unique backstory that many people in Spain now refer to Valentine’s Day as ‘el Día de El Corte Inglés’ (Day of Corte Inglés).

Don’t let this fool you though, when it comes to Valentine’s Day, Spaniards go all out.

According to Statistica, Spain topped the list in 2018, spending more on Valentine’s Day gifts than any other country in the world.

In 2021, Spanish people spent an average of €67 on Valentine’s gifts, ranking them the ninth biggest spender in the world.

How ‘Lovers’ Day’ is Celebrated across Spain

February 14 isn’t the only day when cupid shoots his arrows.

In some parts of Spain, the ‘Día de los Enamorados’ (Lovers’ Day) is celebrated at distinct times of the year and with unique traditions.

The Roses and Books of Saint Jordi, Catalonia

In Catalonia on April 23, there is a celebration in honour of the patron saint Saint Jordi (Saint George).

This special day in the Catalonian calendar is also hailed as a day for lovers.

It’s also the reason behind the Catalan saying “A rose for love and a book forever”.

Couples and loved ones mark the occasion by gifting each other roses or books.

To this day, the streets of Catalonia (particularly las Ramblas, Barcelona) are packed with street vendors selling flowers, books, and other trinkets.

Bookstores organize book readings, performers take to the streets to wow the crowds, and the Palau de la Generalitat opens its doors to the public.

The “Mocadora” of Valencia

October 9 is a big day in the province of Valencia.

Not only does it mark the Day of the Autonomous Region of Valencia, but it is also the day of Saint Dionysius.

Now a public holiday, it is celebrated with costume parades and festivities in main squares across the region.

In honour of Saint Dionysius, the patron saint of Valencian lovers, the people of Valencia celebrate “mocadora”.

Dating back to the 16th century, this tradition was prompted when Philip V of Spain banned the celebration of James I.

Upon hearing this, the guild of Valencian confectioners responded by making small marzipan cakes in the shape of male and female genitals known as ‘piruleta’ and ‘tronador’.

Local men began to give these sweets to their sweethearts and took to hiding the sweets in their handkerchief (which is called a ‘mocador’ in Valencian).

Legend has it that the lucky recipient must keep the handkerchief to prove how long they have been with their beloved.

As the custom took off, it became known as the ‘mocadorà’.

The Love Locks in Sevilla

If you have ever strolled across the Milvio Bridge in Rome or the Pont des Arts in Paris, you may be familiar with love locks.

This dreamily romantic tradition originated in Rome.

In honour of their everlasting love, couples engrave their names (or initials) on a padlock, lock it onto the Milvio Bridge and toss the key into the Tiber River.

This romantic custom spread across the world, making it to the Triana Bridge in Sevilla.

Lovers fix their padlocks onto the bridge and cast the key into the Guadalquivir River.

Romantic as it may be, local governments have pleaded with starcrossed lovers to find another way to declare their undying love for each other.

The padlocks impact the structural integrity of the bridges and the keys pollute local rivers.

Perhaps it’s best to stick to a nice box of chocolates.

The 10 Best Places to Spend Valentine´s Day in Spain

If you’re looking for the perfect place to spend Valentine’s Day in Spain, we’ve got you covered. From stunning sunsets to gorgeous greenery, these ten locations are sure to get you in the mood for love.

1. Marbella

Marbella has it all; vibrant nightlife, stellar dining, and Andalucian charm.

For a getaway to remember, go for a romantic walk along the Avenida del Mar and marvel at the Salvador Dalí sculptures sprinkled along the avenue.

If you really want to spoil your partner, take them to the luxurious Puerto Banus area for a spot of shopping or a swanky dining experience.

Marbella’s Plaza de los Naranjos is an idyllic spot to watch the world go by while you enjoy a spot of lunch and a few drinks in the sun.

From Plaza de los Naranjos, take a walk around the old town.

You’ll find narrow maze-like streets, coffee shops galore, and terrific views of the mountains of Ronda.

2. Granada

Granada may just be the perfect Valentine’s Day destination.

Granada in February is chilly but sunny so wrap up warm and stroll hand-in-hand through the quaint cobbled streets.

Towering above the city against a backdrop of jagged snowy peaks is the Alhambra Palace.

For a Valentine’s weekend to remember, book a sunset tour of the Alhambra Palace. You won’t be disappointed.

After the tour, stop off for free tapas, sip a hot tea in one of the many teahouses in the Moorish Albaicin neighbourhood, or enjoy a flamenco show in the caves of Sacramonte.

Granada is overflowing with top-class restaurants and bars where you can round the weekend off with a delicious meal and a couple of drinks.

3. Benidorm

Benidorm is every romance lover’s dream.

After exploring the charming old town and strolling barefoot along the beach, stop off at one of the many fantastic restaurants for a coffee.

Wrap up warm and head up to la Sierra Helada for a cosy picnic with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean or visit the famous Balcon del Mediterraneo for the best sunset views in the city.

Benidorm comes alive after dark, making it the perfect place to put on your glad rags and treat your partner to a night on the town.

The iconic Benidorm Palace, voted best nightclub venue in Europe, is putting on a Valentine’s Weekend extravaganza of epic proportions.

They’re offering a weekend of romantic entertainment with their latest show Terra on Saturday, 12 February followed the next night by a show from ELO Again, the world’s number one ELO tribute act.

Dinner, drinks, and spectacular entertainment; what could be more romantic than that?

For more information or to book tickets, contact 965 851 660 or visit https://www.benidormpalace.com/en/tickets/

4. Almeria Province

Almeria city is steeped in history. Start your Valentine’s trip off with a walk around the majestic Alcazaba.

Perched on Saint Christopher’s mount, the Alcazaba was one of the biggest and most noteworthy citadels built by the Al-Andalus.

Continue your cultural experience with an afternoon of pampering in the ancient baths where you can treat your loved one to spa treatments, Valentines Day Specials, and a romantic dinner.

Almeria is home to the outstanding Cabo de Gata national park.

Rent a car and spend a day falling in love with the incredible landscapes, exquisite beaches, and unforgettable views.

Watch a sunset at the Cabo de Gata Lighthouse or cosy up under a blanket to watch the waves.

If you want to pull out all the stops, book a night of stargazing at the Calar Alto Astronomical Observatory.

Located in the Sierra de Los Filabres north of Almeria, the observatory has recently opened its doors to visitors and now offers tours with fine dining options for a special night under the stars.

5. Madrid

Madrid is overflowing with incredible parks and gardens that beg to be walked around hand-in-hand.

Perhaps the most famous park in Madrid is El Retiro park, situated near the opulent Salamanca neighbourhood.

Spend an afternoon exploring the perfectly coiffed park and take a ride on a rowboat around the lake.

Just a short walk from Plaza España you’ll find the Temple of Debod. Donated to Spain by the Egyptian government, the temple offers the best sunset views in Madrid.

Bring a blanket and some champagne to enjoy the views with style. They may call New York the city that never sleeps, but Madrid gives it a run for its money.

No trip to the Spanish capital is complete without dinner and drinks in the city centre, followed by a trip to the theatre.

For the ultimate lavish experience, visit the rooftop of the Circulo de Bellas Artes for a drink with a view.

6. Mallorca, Balearic Islands

Mallorca is an idyllic romantic getaway destination.

Mallorca’s 262 beaches are mostly deserted in February, making it the perfect time to go horseback riding or for a leisurely walk with your Valentine.

If you love the great outdoors, why not hike to the beach town of San Telmo in the southwest corner of Mallorca.

You’ll find plenty of hidden picnic spots along your way to bask in the spring sunshine.

If you are more of an indoor person, Mallorca has some of the best spas in Spain.

Pamper your loved one with a day of relaxation and romance.

Cap off a perfect day with dinner overlooking the Sa Foradada at sunset.

For the party animals, don your best fancy dress because Spain’s carnival season is in session.

The Balearic Islands are home to some of the best carnival celebrations in Spain.

Expect to see fireworks, colourful street parades, and crowds of people in costume enjoying the festivities.

7. Nerja

Nerja is one of the most well-loved whitewashed towns in Andalucia.

While it tends to be buzzing with tourists all through summer, February in Nerja is pleasantly peaceful and there’s still plenty of sunshine.

Nerja is one of those places where you could spend hours just wandering around, taking in the brightly coloured flower pots and quaint charm.

You’ll spend most of your time in Nerja’s charming Historic Centre, enjoying tapas in one of the small restaurants, browsing in the artisanal shops, and enjoying dinners and drinks overlooking the breathtaking Balcon de Europa.

Nerja has a touch of magic.

8. Sevilla

There’s just something about Sevilla.

Get lost in the winding alleyways, wander through the town squares, marvel at the Moorish architecture, or take a horse-drawn carriage around the city for the ultimate romantic experience.

Sevilla has some of the most beautiful parks in Spain, such as Parque María Luisa, perfect for an intimate picnic.

Cap off the evening in style by watching the sunset over the Puente de Isabel II and taking a midnight stroll along the riverside.

For a truly picture-perfect Valentine’s Day, take that someone special to see the love locks on the stunning Triana Bridge.

9. Malaga City

The gorgeous city of Malaga has an abundance of romantic experiences for loved-up couples.

Malaga is hiving with stellar restaurants, live music venues, and intimate bars to make your Valentine’s Day a special one.

Enjoy spectacular views of the city from the Alcazaba, stroll around the luscious botanic gardens, or head down to the port for dinner and drinks. Malaga is a city to get lost in.

If you still haven’t found that perfect Valentine’s gift, make a trip to La Calle Larios. Paved in marble with stunning architecture, this main shopping street is a sight to behold.

10. Mijas Pueblo

Perched high in the mountainside and overlooking the Mediterranean sea, Mijas Pueblo is one of the most iconic white-washed Andalucian towns (‘pueblos blancos’) in Andalucía.

With its cobbled alleyways, stunning seas views, and white houses decorated with brightly coloured flower pots, Mijas pueblo is the perfect weekend getaway for you and that special someone.

Stroll around the pretty streets, do a spot of shopping in one of the many artisanal shops, and soak up the views at one of the town’s viewpoints.

If you fancy an even more spectacular view, there are several hiking trails that start at the edge of the village and take you up into the Sierra de Mijas.

From Pico Mijas, you can see all the way past Gibraltar to the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

For the Not-So-Hopeless Romantics

Don’t despair if romance isn’t your thing. There’s a day to celebrate being not in love too.

Spain, like many other parts of the world, is quickly embracing a new holiday; Single’s Day (‘El Día de los Solteros’).

This relatively new holiday celebrates the single life.

While the Chinese choose to celebrate on November 11 (11/11) because the 1 is the loneliest number, Spain opted to mark the occasion on February 13, the day before Valentine’s Day.

Final Thoughts

Brimming with charm, romance, and mystique, Spain is home to an abundance of alluring locations for a surprise Valentine’s Day trip to remember.

As they say in Spain, ‘¡Feliz Dia de San Valentin!’ (Happy Valentine’s Day!).

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.