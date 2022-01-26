Texas synagogue siege: Two more men arrested in investigation into attack

The police investigation in England into the links that the Blackburn hostage taker had, has resulted in two more men being arrested. This takes the number arrested and investigated to four, with the first two having been released.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, from Blackburn, was shot dead by an FBI SWAT team that entered the place of worship on 15 January following a 10-hour stand-off.

Counter Terrorism Policing North West said in a statement today: “As part of the local investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Manchester.” The statement added: “They remain in custody for questioning.”

Akram, who had held four people hostage during the incident, told his family that he wanted to get married and was going to go to Texas to find a Mexican bride.

He flew into the US at Kennedy Airport in New York and despite his having a criminal record, he was allowed to enter the country.

Two days later he asked relatives in Britain for more money to enable him to fly to Texas. It is understood that he took a flight to Dallas Fort Worth on New Years’ Eve,

Akram stayed in homeless shelters in the Dallas until the attack on the Saturday, having purchased a stolen gun from someone on the streets.

He is understood to have been investigated by MI5 late 2020, however it is understood he was not on the US Terrorist Screening Database.

Akram, is believed to have suffered mental issues, his connection with the two more men arrested in Manchester unknown while police investigate.

