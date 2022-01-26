Stealth disease that could kill 300,000 Brits within 5 years

According to researchers in the UK and Australia, around 300,000 Brits are living with a stealth disease. The disease could kill within five years, according to doctors.

According to the latest research one third of the people affected by the disease do not show any symptoms so do not know they have the potentially killer disease.

Many people are unaware that they have Aortic valve stenosis, or AS. In the most severe cases AS can cause a fluttering heartbeat, chest pain, dizziness and fatigue. Aortic valve stenosis is where the heart’s aortic valve begins to narrow.

Some people do not suffer from any symptoms so are completely unaware they have the disease. Aortic valve stenosis is more common in people who have high blood pressure, diabetes or who are in a higher age range.

The Australian and UK scientists set out to discover how many people have the condition. They also aimed to calculate how many people could be at risk of dying.

The scientists calculated that at any one time around 300,000 people in the UK would have the disease. Only two thirds of these people would show symptoms though.

In many people, the disease would be silent and would not be diagnosed until it is too late.

Cardiologist Geoffrey Strange from the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney explained: “In conclusion, this study suggests that severe [aortic stenosis] is a common condition affecting many individuals within the UK population aged 55 [and older].

“Without appropriate detection and intervention, their survival prospects are likely to be poor.”

