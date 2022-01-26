Shamima Begum offers to help Boris crack down on terrorism in the UK

Runaway ISIS bride Shamima Begum claims she could help the British Government in its fight against terrorism

In her latest interview, broadcast on Dan Wootton Tonight, on GB News, runaway ISIS bride, Shamima Begum offered her assistance to the British Government in their fight against terrorism.

Speaking with filmmaker and journalist, Andrew Drury, the now 22-year-old claimed she would be able to use her experiences to prevent other youngsters from becoming radicalised by ISIS, and making the same mistakes that she made.

Asked by Mr Drury if she would be prepared to tell her story, she responded, “Of course. I actually think it’s important that they know so that they can prevent it in the future for other people. The fight against terrorism is not a one-man job. It’s multiple people, with multiple skills”.

Aged 15, Begum decided to join the Islamic State, and headed to Syria, with two friends. Within three weeks she had married one of the IS fighters. Since 2019, she has lived in the al-Roj prison camp in Syria, and has been pleading for the chance to return to London, claiming to have reformed.

In 2019, her British citizenship was stripped by Sajid Javid, and then the Supreme Court ruled Begum was a national security risk, and would not be allowed to pursue an appeal.

She has since dumped her veil, and now straightens her dyed hair, paints her nails, and wears make-up while denying that her change of image is a publicity stunt.

Explaining to the GB News interview that her life in the prison is dangerous, Begum told Andrew Drury, “When the first fire happened we just got to sleep like normal, and then the second fire happened, and we feel it constantly. Things get burnt, and you know, no-one knows”.

A second girl joined in the interview, Hoda, another former ISIS bride, “It’s also scary being in a camp”, she said, “You cannot talk too freely because when they talk about something online, phones are forbidden here, but people can have a phone and they look for it, they will find it. In the end, it’s us that are in danger”.

Before terminating the interview, Begum was asked if she had a message for her family back in London. “I don’t have any messages”, she replied, “I’m tired of giving messages and not being believed”.

Adding, “If I give a message to my family, I want it to be face to face, not over the media, that’s private. My family are very private people and I respect their privacy”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

