Sainsbury’s asks shoppers to continue wearing masks despite Plan B rules ending

Sainsbury’s and Waitrose will continue asking customers to wear masks when shopping, despite England’s Plan B measures ending tomorrow.

The Plan B rules currently in place require face coverings to be worn in shops and supermarkets.

As of tomorrow, January 27, the mask mandate will end as the country moves from Plan A to Plan B, however, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose have announced that they will still ask customers to wear them when shopping.

Sainsbury’s said the safety of customers was its “priority” and that it will ask staff and customers in England to wear masks “if they are able to.”

The major supermarket will also keep other measures in place for now, such as screens and sanitising stations, and said masks will continue to be required in Scotland and Wales in line with government restrictions.

John Lewis said wearing face coverings in Waitrose will be a “suggestion” but will be a “personal choice.”

It has not yet been announced by other supermarkets what their guidance will be when Plan B rules are scrapped.

A number of supermarkets recommended their customers to wear face masks when the mask mandate was previously scrapped in July 2021.

Sainsbury’s and Waitrose, Tesco, Asda and Aldi continued asking people to wear masks in their stores.

Lidl and Morrisons followed Government guidance and encouraged people to wear masks in crowded places.

