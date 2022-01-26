Piers Morgan viciously rants at ‘pampered prima donna’ Adele

Piers Morgan viciously rants at Adele and calls her a ‘pampered prima donna’.

The 56-year-old former Good Morning Britain host Piers has viciously ranted at Adele. He blasted her for cancelling her Las Vegas shows and disappointing fans.

Piers went as far as to call Adele a “privileged, pampered prima donna.” Piers believes that Adele’s fans “believed in her because she was a working-class girl who treated them as equals”.

He feels that she has let them down and has cancelled shows when she should carry on.

“Now she has morphed into just another staggeringly rich, privileged, pampered prima donna who thinks it’s fine to pull the plug on months of shows at a moment’s notice because she can’t get everything she demands”, ranted Piers.

“The show didn’t go on for Adele — last seen on British TV a few weeks ago lapping up nauseatingly sycophantic compliments from a drooling celebrity audience — because her ego is now writing cheques her fans couldn’t even dream of cashing.

“And frankly, it’s a disgrace.”

Piers continued his rant over how Adele had let her fans down.

Piers commented: “If Freddie Mercury can make an album as he was literally dying, then she could probably have found the inner strength to pocket $500,000 a night to sing a few songs even if the set design wasn’t absolutely perfect.

“That would have been the right thing to do for the fans she professes to love so much.”

He went on to add: “But sadly, it would appear health-obsessed Adele’s disappeared up her rapidly diminishing celebrity backside, and no amount of weeping and wailing can change that very disappointing fact.”

