Manacor Council to remove thirsty grass from public places in order to reduce water consumption and save money.

It has undertaken the first action of an ongoing plan to replace the ornamental grass in certain public spaces in the municipality with other native species that reduce water consumption.

By applying the principles of xerogardening which is the planning and adaptation of gardens to the Mediterranean climate there should be a more rational use of the water according to Councillor for the Environment, Sebastià Llodrà.

The initial target was the roundabout in Plaça del Parc, which has a perimeter of 115 metres and an area of ​​1,090 square metres and the maintenance of this roundabout involves an annual consumption of 914 cubic metres of water,

Thanks to the removal of ornamental grass and the planting of native species, the Council will save 564 cubic metres of water each year, which is equivalent to the annual water consumption of 8.5 homes.

9 per cent of the water consumption of the Balearic Islands goes to gardening, according to data from the Hydrological Plan of the Balearic Islands. Faced with this high consumption of water and resources, lawn-based gardening should become increasingly obsolete in places such as Mallorca.

“The aim is not to eliminate all the grass in the municipality, but only that which is located in spaces without social use and which only has an ornamental function,” said Llodrà.

