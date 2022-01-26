Love is in the air at the Beach House Marbella 

ALL you need is love, and a night of scrumptious food and top-class entertainment at your favourite restaurant, the Beach House Marbella.

There’s no better way to round off a romantic Valentine’s Day in Marbella than with dinner at one of Marbella’s best-loved restaurants. On February 12, the Beach House Marbella is hosting a Valentine’s night to remember.

The Beach House Head Chef, Jeff Mynott, has put together an exquisite six-course menu to make your mouth water and your heart flutter.

On the menu this Valentine’s is a duo of salmon tartare on crispy sushi rice, followed by a choice of starters.

Choose between a creamy spinach and ricotta tortellini, sautéed king scallops finished with Thai butter, lobster, clam, and chilli risotto, or cured crispy duck leg and wild cherry salad served with balsamic roasted onion and rosemary and garlic soda bread croutons.

After cleansing the palate with a juniper and blackberry coronel homemade sorbet blended with Hendricks gin, it’s on to the mains.

For the mains, the options include a quince and stilton tart served with an heirloom tomato and wild garlic salad, wasabi, and pine nut mascarpone, pan-fried skate wing in brown butter with warm tartare sauce and garlic-roasted new potatoes, or Lebanese marinated roasted rack of lamb topped with almond and harissa tabbouleh, smoked baba ganoush, and mint and samuc yoghurt.

For couples who like to share, the prime fillet steak sharing board is made for two.

For a supplementary cost, this delectable sharing board comes with triple-cooked chips, charred asparagus, onion rings, mixed salad, pepper sauce, or béarnaise sauce.

No Valentine’s meal is complete without something sweet. Dessert comes in the form of an assiette plate of the Chef’s petite selection of sweets.

Cap the evening of indulgence off with a selection of delicious Andalucian cheese served with chutney, bread crackers, and local olives.

For just Є75 (VAT included), you and your special someone can enjoy a romantic six-course dinner accompanied by some top-class musical entertainment.

From 8 pm, popular Brazilian musician, Felipe Madrid, will serenade loved-up diners with a set of acoustic guitar music and vocals to get everyone in the mood for love.

His dulcet tones and beloved Bossa are sure to set hearts racing.

The fun doesn’t have to stop there. If you want to make your evening extra special, why not stay the night?

The Beach House Marbella boasts its very own on-site luxury boutique hotel, ‘The Residence’, where you can continue your night of romance.

Sip on a few after-dinner cocktails and woo your partner in this luxurious hotel, perfect for wooing that special someone.

For more information or to book a table for the Beach House Marbella Valentine’s Night special, call (+34) 952 839 458, email [email protected], or visit www.beachhousemarbella.com.

