Kathryn Kates: ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Orange Is The New Black’ actress dies aged 73

Star of ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Orange Is The New Black’, actress Kathryn Kates dies aged 73



Representatives at the Headline Talent Agency have confirmed in a statement that veteran actress Kathryn Kates has died at the age of 73. She passed away in Florida, last Saturday 22, after battling cancer.

“Kathryn has been our client for many years, and we have grown much closer to her in this last year since she knew of her cancer returning. She was always incredibly brave and wise, and approached every role with the greatest of passion. She will be greatly missed”, read the statement.

Born in New York, Kathryn appeared in some of 1980s television’s top shows, including Seinfeld, Matlock, Thunder Alley. Roles in Lizzie McGuire, Rescue Me, Caroline in the City, and Judging Amy followed in the next decades.

In the hit series, Orange Is the New Black, later in her career, the actress played the part of Amy Kanter-Bloom, Piper Chapman’s ex-fiancée. Law and Order: Special Victims Unit was another popular show she appeared in, and starred as judge Marlene Simons in Shades of Blue, the Jennifer Lopez drama.

Even at the age of 73, Kathryn was still successful, her role in Welcome to Sarajevo winning her the Best Actress award, last year at the NYCTV Festival.

Social media was awash with messages from co-stars and fans this evening, all paying tribute to the late star, as the tragic news broke, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

