Jet2 reports a 30% surge in bookings for Spain, Italy and Portugal. The Spanish islands and mainland Spain will benefit massively from the changes in coronavirus testing rules set to come into place on February 11.

According to Jet2’s Chief Executive Steve Heapy, the company is already noticing a “notable increase in demand for holidays and flights” since the COVID testing rule changes were announced in the UK.

He revealed: “Before yesterday’s announcement demand was already strong, however bookings have jumped by another 30 per cent when compared with the previous week, demonstrating just how much of a game-changer the removal of all testing is for fully vaccinated holidaymakers.

“With international travel starting to look like it did before the pandemic, customers are jumping at the chance to book their flights and holidays.”

He went on to add: “We know from our own research that there is pent up demand for travel and yesterday’s news proved this as we saw a significant increase in holiday bookings less than 24 hours after the announcement, with strong demand for city breaks.”

The UK’s testing scheme has “outlived its usefulness” according to the transport secretary.

He explained: “We promised we wouldn’t keep these measures in place a day longer than was necessary and it’s obvious to me now that border testing for vaccinated travellers has outlived its usefulness, and we’re therefore scrapping all travel tests for vaccinated people.

“Not only making travel much easier but also, of course, saving about £100 per family on visits abroad, providing certainty to passengers, to carriers and (the) vital tourism sector for the spring and the summer seasons.

“We now look to the governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to adopt the same approach.

“Many families look to go on holiday over the February half-term, so we are delighted these changes will come into effect in time.

“Going abroad will finally start to feel more normal again and without the added expense of testing.”

