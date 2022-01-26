Perched high in the mountainside and overlooking the Mediterranean sea, Mijas Pueblo is one of the most iconic white-washed Andalucian towns ( ‘pueblos blancos’ ) in Andalucia and the perfect place to spend Valentine’s.

With its cobbled alleyways, stunning seas views, and white houses decorated with brightly coloured flower pots, Mijas pueblo is the perfect Valentine’s getaway for you and that special someone.

Stroll around the pretty streets, do a spot of shopping in one of the many artisanal shops, and soak up the views at one of the town’s viewpoints.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



If you want to whisk your partner away to Mijas Pueblo this Valentine’s, here are some ideas to make it truly special.

1. Have a Romantic Lunch in Constitution Square

Mija Pueblo’s ‘Plaza de la Constitucion’ (Constitution Square) is the best place to head for a romantic lunch with your Valentine.

Mijas Pueblo boasts an impressive array of stellar dining experiences, however, the Alcazaba Restaurant is one of the most eye-catching.

The restaurant offers incredible views over the Mijas coastline and there are options for indoor dining or outdoor dining on the terrace.

2. Visit the World’s Smallest Chocolate Factory for Sweet Valentine’s in Mijas Pueblo

Mayan Monkey Mijas is the world’s smallest chocolate factory and the ideal spot to treat your sweetheart to something sweet on Valentine’s Day.

Forget a boring box of chocolates, why not indulge yourselves and sample some homemade chocolate or ice cream.

3. Hike into the Sierra de Mijas and Have a Picnic with a View over Mijas Pueblo

Mijas Pueblo has incredible views over the Mediterranean.

However, if you fancy an even more spectacular view, there are several hiking trails that start at the edge of the village and take you up into the Sierra de Mijas.

From Pico Mijas, you can see all the way past Gibraltar to the Atlas Mountains in Morocco.

For a truly romantic Valentine’s in Mijas Pueblo, pack a picnic and some champers and head into the mountains with that special someone.

4. Visit the Muralla Gardens this Valentine’s in Mijas Pueblo

Located on the grounds of an ancient fortress, the Muralla Gardens are a must-see for any hopeless romantics visiting Mijas Pueblo.

On your way to these gorgeous botanical gardens, stop off at the old bullring and San Sebastian church for a spot of culture.

From the gardens, you can see some of the best views of the coast.

If you visit Mijas Pueblo during the week, you may just stumble upon a free Flamenco show in the gardens. It usually takes place on Wednesdays.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.