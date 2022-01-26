Foreign Office issues Spanish travel warning as holiday bookings soar

The Foreign Office has warned families planning to travel to Spain during the February half term that the popular holiday destination requires travellers to have at least two vaccine doses. The Spanish travel warning could be a blow for families who have children aged 12 to 15 who may not be fully vaccinated yet.

The government said on its website: “Tourism: you must show proof of being fully vaccinated (with both doses of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a one-dose vaccine) at least 14 days prior to arrival in Spain (date(s) of vaccination must be specified).”

People were also warned that Spain will accept COVID recovery certificates for arrivals from high-risk countries who have had the virus, but the UK is not included in this scheme for Spanish travel.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The Foreign Office added: “If you’re travelling to Spain for tourism purposes, you cannot use the UK proof of COVID recovery record certifying that you have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 6 months.”

Paul Charles, chief executive of travel consultancy The PC Agency, said: “The 12 to 17-year-old age group has suffered disproportionately. That’s why so many family holidays have been cancelled.

“It is an age group that has suffered especially in Europe with other countries imposing tougher restrictions on them because they have not been fully vaccinated.”

It comes as travel companies such as Thomas Cook and Jet2 reported a huge surge in holiday bookings abroad this week after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced travel restrictions were being scaled back ahead of half term.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.