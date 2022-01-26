Estepona whale finally laid to rest in environmental landfill

The whale that washed up on an Estepona beach on January 20 has finally been laid to rest in the landfill of the Costa del Sol Environmental Complex.

The fin whale that washed up on an Estepona beach on January 20 has finally been laid to rest in the landfill of the Costa del Sol Environmental Complex after attempts to bury it at sea proved difficult.

The body of the 15-metre fin whale first washed up on Rada beach on Thursday, January 20. It was recovered and removed from the scene the same day.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Due to the difficulties of moving such animals across dry land, the standard protocol is to take them out to deep water to dispose of. To prevent marine accidents, they are weighed down to keep them away from the surface.

Due to weather conditions, the removal process out to sea was delayed, and the rotting body was spotted floating around the port again on January 22.

The organisation Ecologists in Action warned: “The smell of putrefaction can reach the entire surrounding area on days with a gentle wind.”

The organisation also added, “the whale was seemingly taken out to sea by a fishing boat, but the rough weather has brought it back towards the coast again.”

In addition to the smell, they were concerned about the effect the whale might have on the environment, as “organic material in decomposition can alter the marine ecosystem in the area.”

After further attempts to dispose of the whale at sea proved in vain, it was necessary to use a special truck fitted with an 8×8 traction system along with several other plant machines to move the whale to its final resting place where it was buried on January 25.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.