Epic Fail: Ryanair says ‘Scotland isn’t a country’. Ryanair customers were left hundreds of pounds out of pocket over the mishap.

Piotr Dziedzic had been heading to Scotland from Portugal when he had an argument with Ryanair staff. The Edinburgh passenger was told that Scotland was “not a country”.

According to EdinburghLive, the local chef had to pay for flights to Birmingham airport instead after staff based at Lisbon airport made an error. They were not happy with the family’s paperwork.

Piotr explained: “My older daughter tried to present the above information which clearly states children under 18 in Scotland do not have to do a test before arrival but only a day two test, which we had proof of booking,”

“After receiving this information, [the staff member] came back with printed rules for England (which are, of course, different to Scotland) and tried to argue that Scotland is not a country and we should follow English rules.

“Even a Google search to prove that Scotland is in fact a country was dismissed by them.

“It is incomprehensible we had to even argue this. Suddenly the initial problem that we are Polish wasn’t the cause of concern, but rather that we were following Scottish guidelines as opposed to English.

“Pointless excuse after excuse, as if looking to create a problem out of nothing.”

Piotr went on to add: “We had to pay £550.96 to get the next flight to Birmingham, and then travel 560 miles (an extra large expense) to get to Edinburgh.”

Ryanair apologised to the family and said: “Ryanair does not tolerate any form of racial prejudice; all of our customers are treated equally,

“Having addressed this matter with our Lisbon Airport handling agents, it has been verified that this passenger was incorrectly refused boarding due to the handling agents’ misinterpretation of the travel requirements, believing that a pre-departure Covid-19 test was required for Mr. Dziedzic’s daughter to board this flight.

“We sincerely apologise to these passengers, and our Lisbon Airport handling agents have agreed in this case to compensate Mr Dziedzic.”

