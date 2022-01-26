Rugby: England’s Six Nations hopes dealt a huge blow.

RUGBY – England’s hopes of winning the Six Nations have been dealt a huge blow after coach Eddie Jones has revealed that he will be without his captain for the entire tournament.

Captain Owen Farrell has been ruled out of the entire tournament after picking up an injury while training with Saracens, that will now require surgery.

Eddie Jones said: “Owen has had his operation so he’ll be out of the Six Nations.

“Massive blow for him [Farrell] personally, but it’s a chance for people to step up.”

The announcement may not come as a surprise to some as he has not featured for the Red Roses since November after he suffered an ankle injury against Australia. However, there were hopes that he would be involved in the tournament at some point – most likely from the 2nd or 3rd game onwards.

George Ford was called up to the squad earlier in the week and the in-form fly-half will now provide competition for the surging Marcus Smith. Ford, 28, will be relishing the opportunity to revive his England career after being omitted from the squad in the autumn.

England face a tough start to this year’s competition, squaring off against Scotland on February 5 at Murrayfield in their opening match. Scotland beat England 11-6 last year to mark their first victory at Twickenham since 1983.

England face current champions Wales at home on February 26.

