Dozens missing off Florida coast

In a scene reminiscent of events around Europe, dozens of migrants are feared missing off the Florida Coast after their boat capsized. Officials were alerted on Saturday night by a fisherman who spotted a man clinging to the upturned hull of the vessel.

The incident which occurred around 75kms off the coast from Fort Pierce is believed to have involved people smugglers who set off from Bimini in the Bahamas before hitting bad weather.

Officials say that the lone survivor said none of the passengers had life vests.

Miami Coast Guard have been leading the search using ships and aircraft but no other survivors have been found according to their Twitter account. They are searching an area

The island of Bimini is the western-most district of the Bahamas, and is only 130kms from the Miami coast.

Officials are searching from Bimini to Fort Pierce, an area roughly 230kms wide.

Attempts to cross into Florida are not uncommon with the Coast Guard reporting that they had found 88 Haitians in an overloaded ship west of the Bahamas days before.

“Navigating the Florida Straits, Windward and Mona Passages in overloaded and less than seaworthy passages is extremely dangerous and can result in loss of life,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

“The Coast Guard and our partner agencies will continue to stop these voyages. You will be interdicted and should expect to be returned and repatriated to your country of origin.”

As is the case elsewhere news of people missing presumed drowned, even with as many as dozens, does not deter those desperate to reach the USA.

