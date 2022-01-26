Disney responds to Peter Dinklage’s criticism of Snow White remake

Disney, the company that has brought so many fairy tales to life on the big screen and in person, has responded to criticism of their Snow White remake. The criticism comes from the respected Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage.

Dinklage called the remake of the 1937 animated classic, based on story from the Brothers Grimm, as “backward“, and that they should have reassessed the project.

In their response Disney said it was working with members of the dwarfism community to “avoid reinforcing stereotypes from the original animated film”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Dinklage however, believes Disney should have reassessed the project saying: “I was a little taken aback by [the fact] they were very proud to cast a Latina actress as Snow White.

“But you’re still telling the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”.

Dinklage, who suffers from a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia, continued saying: “You’re progressive in one way but you’re still making that backward story of seven dwarves living in the cave.

“They were so proud of that, and all love and respect to the actress and the people who thought they were doing the right thing but I’m just like, ‘What are you doing?'”

In a statement, Disney said the live action remake will be an updated version of the original 1937 film but that: “We are taking a different approach with these seven characters and have been consulting with members of the dwarfism community.

“We look forward to sharing more as the film heads into production after a lengthy development period.”

Oscar-nominated producer Marc Platt, who also worked on Disney’s live-action rendition of The Little Mermaid, is set to produce the film.

Disney are not the first to come under criticism of a remake, this time Snow White, with many others seeking to move away from stereotypes finding themselves fighting to justify their decision.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.