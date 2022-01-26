Counterfeit money operation busted in Andalucia.

NATIONAL Police have busted a counterfeit money operation in Andalucia resulting in the arrest of 19 people in the provinces of Córdoba, Granada, Jaén, Málaga and Seville.

Police dismantled the criminal organisation who had introduced fake 50 and 100 euro bills into circulation – to the amount of 130,000 euros.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Investigations began in different parts of the Andalucian community at the end of 2020, which led officers to the city ​​of Málaga and coastal areas of ​​the province where these banknotes continually appeared.

Police efforts allowed for the identification of three possible suspects in the capital of Málaga. During a search of one property, police seized about 40,000 counterfeit euros in 50 and 100 euro bills. Further searches in three homes resulted in the recovery of 13,000 euros in legitimate bills, two simulated weapons, 3.5 kilograms of marijuana.

Police investigations also found industrial warehouses used by the gang to buy and sell vehicles imported from Germany, in order to launder the money.

As the result of further investigations, eleven people were arrested in Málaga, one in the Málaga town of Fuengirola, three in Seville, two in Jaén, one in Córdoba and one more in Granada.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.