Breaking: Prince Andrew files court paper denying all allegations, ensuring court battle will go ahead

Prince Andrew has come out fighting as he today filed legal papers denying all of Virginia Roberts’s sex abuse allegations against him. The prince’s legal team submitted the papers on Wednesday 26 January and therefore ensured the royal will enter into the bitter court battle, as a denial means he will not settle the case.

The papers also claim that Ghislaine Maxwell is not a ‘close friend’ as previously stated by sources. The actions come after Prince Andrew was stripped of his HRH and military titles and institutions look to rename various items to distance themselves from the shamed royal.

This is a breaking new story, more to follow as we have it.

