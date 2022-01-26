Breaking: Fire breaks out at major UK shopping centre causing evacuation

A fire has broken out at a major UK shopping centre in Wales causing staff and customers to evacuate due to billowing smoke. Smoke could be seen on the concourse of the building in Cardiff, near to the old Debenhams store in the St David’s complex.

All the doors to the centre have been cordoned off and shoppers remain outside the unit, where numerous fire crews are in attendance. An eyewitness told WalesOnline: “The centre was evacuated around 2 pm. The smoke was near Debenhams, few workers here who have been evacuated said it looked like it was coming from Debenhams. The Hayes is really busy with people evacuated and there’s an alarm going off.”

The South Wales Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: “At approximately 1:08 pm on Wednesday the 26th of January, 2022, we received reports of a fire at premises in St David’s Dewi Sant Shopping Centre, Cardiff. Multiple crews are currently in attendance and have successfully extinguished the fire. An evacuation is currently in progress as a safety precaution whilst crews ventilate the area due to an accumulation of smoke. Firefighters are working alongside South Wales Police and staff from St David’s Dewi Sant Shopping Centre to ensure the area is made safe.”

