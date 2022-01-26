Breaking: Explosion in Greek capital damages buildings

An explosion in central Athens has injured one person and extensively damages several buildings. The blast which happened earlier this morning, led to residents being evacuated as a fire broke out.

One person has suffered burns and has been taken to hospital according to Giorgos Mathiopoulos, the head of workers at the National Centre for Emergency Care.

Windows have been smashed and the facades of buildings along the major traffic artery of Syngrou Avenue wrecked, damaging buildings up to 200 metres away. The road links the city centre to the southern suburbs.

Debris littered the street a day after a severe snowstorm swept the capital disrupting traffic and stranding thousands of people.

At least 18 firefighters used seven engines to battle a blaze which is nearly under control according to the fire brigade.

A spokesperson for the fire brigade said: “It was not immediately clear what triggered the blast or the fire.”

“We have a fire, there was a blast before that.”

