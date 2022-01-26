BREAKING: Andalucia asks judges to extend Covid passport

Breaking News – The Junta de Andalucia will request the Superior Court of Justice of Andalucia to extend the Covid passport until February 15.

The Junta de Andalucia is to ask the Andalucian High Court to permit the extension for a further two weeks of the obligation to show a Covid passport to access hospitality and healthcare establishments.

The current regulation states that a certificate showing that the individual is fully vaccinated, has recieved a negative test result – PCR within 72 hours or antigen test within 48 hours – or has recovered from the virus, must be shown in order to enter hospitality establishments such as bars, restaurants and nightclubs, as well as to visit hospitals and care homes.

The decision to request an extension was made at a virtual meeting today, January 26, of the Comité Regional de Alto Impacto en Salud Pública, also known as the Committee of Experts, which advises the regional government on Covid matters.

It was also decided to extend for another month the order made on 7 December that removes the restrictions on opening hours and capacity established previously for communities in health alert levels 1 and 2.

The decisions were reached after studying the current epidemiological situation and the pressure on the healthcare service in the region of Andalucia.

“This shows a clear stabilisation of the [infection] rate and a lower clinical impact, especially in ICUs,” said Aguirre, who led the meeting.

“The good vaccination figures have also been taken into account, as in Andalucia nearly 90 per cent of the population over the age of five is fully vaccinated and the roll-out of the third dose is satisfactory.”

