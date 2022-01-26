BEWARE: Guardia Civil warns of fake euro coin scam

The Guardia Civil has warned of a fake euro coin scam circulating in Spain.

Fake money scams are nothing new. Printing paper bills is relatively simple, but making coins from a material similar to the real thing is more complex. This makes fraudsters resort to real foreign coins, passing them off as euro coins – although logically they are not legal tender in Spain and their value is also much lower.

The Guardia Civil has warned of these scams on its social media pages. The coins, very similar to the European ones, come from Argentina, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica.

The value of these coins can be less than a cent, and the most expensive – Jamaican dollars – barely reach 0.11 euros.

Some characteristics that make them very similar to the euro are the gold rim of the coin, the silver interior and symbols such as the Venezuelan stars – which are reminiscent of those of the European Union and can lead to error.

Fraudsters are becoming more professional, and there are even cases of this type of fraud within cryptocurrency.

