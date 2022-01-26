ANTIGEN tests can be carried out at Mallorca pharmacies as more than 170 pharmacies in the Balearic Islands have joined the network of centres where Covid-19 antigen tests can be carried out and the result can be officially notified to the Health Service of the Islands.

This was announced by the Minister of Health and Consumer Affairs, Patricia Gómez, and the President of the College of Pharmacists of the Balearic Islands (COFIB), Antoni Real on Monday January 24.

The purpose of the agreement and the established procedures is to provide an effective, secure service that, at all times will respect the personal data of the person being tested in exactly the same way as if the person went to a point of the Health Service to do so.

Expanding the network of tests is a very important step to improve the service to all citizens, to help everyone manage the disease.

“Pharmacists are a very involved group and usually give advice to office users. Therefore, we think that they will do an extraordinary job, which will alleviate the burden of other professionals in the Service “, said the Minister, who thanked COFIB for the collaboration provided throughout the pandemic.

Thanks to this agreement, users will be able to purchase the test at pharmacies at the maximum price at €2.94 and pharmacists will be able to offer them the possibility of doing the test at the pharmacy itself so that people can take advantage of professional advice.

If this is the case, the pharmacist will advise the user how to perform the on-site test correctly and to interpret the result. It will also assess the symptoms and the criteria for inclusion in the group of vulnerable people through an interview and filling in the fields of a specific form.

It should be noted that before carrying out the procedure, the pharmacist must explain the importance of notifying the result to the health system and must offer the user the possibility that the pharmacy should do this and they must sign an informed consent, which is a document that authorises the pharmacy to notify the test result.

If the test result is positive:

The pharmacist will offer advice so that the user correctly complies with the mandatory isolation and will send it to the covid.ibsalut.es website for more information.

It will inform them about worrying symptoms that would force them to contact the healthcare system.

It will guide them so that, depending on how the virus evolves, the patient can request health monitoring from the covid.ibsalut.es website.

It will generate and deliver a certificate of the positive result at the request of the user.

It will guide the user on the procedure to follow to apply for sick leave, if needed.

It will also notify the result of the test to the Health Service using the form hosted on the digital platform developed for this purpose.

For its part, the Health Service will notify the result to the General Directorate of Public Health and Participation to facilitate epidemiological surveillance of the pandemic.

If the test result is negative:

It will indicate to the user that, regardless of the negative result, they must maintain the preventive measures.

It will generate and deliver a certificate of the negative result at the request of the user.

Record the information on the pharmacy’s internal management Excel sheet.

It will also notify the Health Service of the test result using the form.

Likewise, the Health Service will notify the result to the General Directorate of Public Health and Participation to facilitate the epidemiological surveillance of the pandemic.

Depending on the size of the pharmacy and the availability of staff, the pharmacist can set a time slot and make an appointment to take the test at the pharmacy.

Thank you for reading 'Antigen tests can be carried out at Mallorca pharmacies'