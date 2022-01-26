Andalucia records HIGHEST number of sixth wave Covid deaths

Andalucia has seen a new record number of sixth wave Covid deaths in just 24 hours.

Andalucia has recorded a new record number of sixth wave Covid deaths in just 24 hours, skyrocketing to 64 deaths.

The region reported 39 deaths yesterday, January 25, according to data from the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography (IECA).

In addition, the community has recorded 8,444 new infections in the last day, in which the incidence rate has dropped 71 points to 1,245 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days, 135 points less than a week ago.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the only Andalucian province that is below a thousand cases in the incidence rate is Sevilla, with 872, and the province with the highest incidence is Almeria, with 2,214.

Today, the Regional Committee of High Impact on Public Health, better known as the ‘Committee of experts’, will meet to analyse, among other issues, if the Superior Court of Justice of Andalusia (TSJA) will approve their request for a new extension of the Covid Vaccination passport beyond the month of January.

