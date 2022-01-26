Andalucia begins monthly distribution of FFP2 masks to care homes

More than one million FFP2 masks to be distributed monthly to care homes in Andalucia

The Junta de Andalucia’s Ministry of Health and Families, today, Tuesday, January 25, presented its initiative to distribute 1,121,550 FFP2 masks monthly in nursing homes.

This is a task that will be carried out with the collaboration of the employers’ associations Lares, FOAM, Dependency Forum, Aeste, Cecua, Faecta, and Fanued. Each will receive the material through the Logistics Platforms of the Andalusian Health Service (SAS).

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Families, this material is expected to benefit 37,385 users free of charge, as well as a total of 647 workers in residences and day centres.

Jesus Aguirre, the Minister of Health, while in the process of handing out the masks at the Fundomar Bermejales Centre for the Elderly in Sevilla, said the measure “reinforces the recommendation” that has been made in this type of centre, so that both workers and users can use this type of mask.

Accompanied by Jose Repiso the general director of Social and Health Care, he assured that “the protection of the most vulnerable people is a priority”, and that they will not cease “in defence of their well-being”.

Mr Aguirre announced that the restrictions currently in place for care homes will be extended to the end of this week, and a continuous evaluation will be carried out. As a result, the Ministry recommended that the 1,107 social-health residential centres in Andalucia suspend the outings of residents, except for situations that cannot be delayed, such as attending a health consultation.

Visits from relatives or close friends are maintained, but they must wear FFP2-type masks, and, as established by current regulations, they must present the Covid-19 vaccination certificate to access the residential centres.

Finally, it is recommended that professionals in centres for the elderly wear FFP2 masks at all times, in addition to complying with the rest of the prevention and protection measures, as reported by 20minutos.es.

