Tragedy as boy, 17, dies at specialist school in Edinburgh

Tragedy struck at a specialist school in Edinburgh yesterday, 25 January, as a boy died onsite in the middle of the day. Teachers at Kaimes School in the Liberton area called 999 and paramedics rushed to the scene but the student, 17, was pronounced dead shortly after midday.

Students and staff have been reeling and left ‘in shock’ after the devastating incident. It is said that there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the boy’s death, but officers are following up several lines of enquiry to discover how it all unfolded.

The specialist school in Edinburgh is designed for those with complex needs on the autism spectrum. The site is closed today and it is now not expected to reopen for the rest of the week.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Amanda Hatton, executive director of education and children’s services at the City of Edinburgh Council, said: “I am absolutely saddened to hear this tragic news and my immediate thoughts are with the family. My heartfelt sympathies go out to the school community and everyone who has been affected. Support is being offered to any pupils or staff who may require it.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30 am on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, police responded to a concern for a person call at a school on Lasswade Road, Edinburgh. Medical assistance was provided by paramedics to a 17-year-old boy, however, he died at the scene. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.