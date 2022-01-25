Ximo Puig: Valencian Community looks set to keep current Covid measures.

THE president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Ximo Puig, announced this morning (January 25) that the Valencian Community looks set to keep current Covid measures – meaning Covid passports will still be required to enter most establishments within the region.

Puig announced at a press conference on Tuesday that the Valencian Community will maintain the current Covid passport requirement, as well the rest of the current restrictions, beyond the January 31 expiration date. In order to do this, Puig will again need the backing of the High Court of Justice of the Valencian Community.

According to Puig; “the pandemic is still with us,” as the number of infections continues to rise in the region. Although, after consulting with the Department of Health and its head, Ana Barceló, Puig stressed that the number of admissions to the ICU and hospitalisations has stabilised because of the current restrictions and thanks to the high percentage of vaccinations in the region.

For this reason, the Valencian president had indicated that he does not believe there will be any change in the measures pending the reports from the experts and considers this to be the wrong time for the community to “lower its guard”.

Puig believes that the Covid certificate is not a major issue in the Valencian Community, and is even seen as positive within the hospitality sector, according to La Vanguardia.

However, when pressed on the high level of cases, which is higher than in other autonomous communities, the president of the Generalitat Valenciana said that “here, all infections are accounted for” and highlighted the “effort for transparency” made by the regional administration.

