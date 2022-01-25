Watford lining up surprise appointment following Claudio Ranieri sacking

Watford lining up a surprise appointment following Claudio Ranieri sacking.

WATFORD FC are apparently lining up the surprise appointment of Roy Hodgson following the sacking of Claudio Ranieri on Monday, January 24, according to reports.

Yesterday, Watford dramatically fired Italian coach Claudio Ranieri after just 112 days in charge of the struggling club. The Hornets currently find themselves in 19th spot in the Premier League table.

In a statement, Watford said: “The Hornets’ Board recognises Claudio as a man of great integrity and honour, who will always be respected here at Vicarage Road for his efforts in leading the team with dignity.

“However the Board feels that, with nearly half of the Premier League campaign remaining, a change in the Head Coach position now will give a new appointment sufficient time to work with a talented squad to achieve the immediate goal of retaining Premier League status.”

And now the club are said to be close to announcing their next managerial appointment, which will be their third manager in 12 months. Ranieri replaced Xisco Munoz on October 3 but only managed to win seven points during his time in charge, despite beating Manchester United 4-1 at Vicarage Road in November.

According to the Daily Mail, Roy Hodgson is on the brink of becoming new Watford head coach. The 74-year-old has been out of work since he left Crystal Palace last year.

Hodgson, who has also managed Liverpool, Fulham, West Bromwich Albion, Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City as well as England, already looks to have been installed in the position, with The Atheltic reporting that he will meet players and take training this afternoon (January 26) alongside long-time assistant Ray Lewington.

