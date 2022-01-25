Water treatment plant inaugurated in Fuente de Piedra

Fuente de Piedra finally has a supply of drinking water again after four years



The Diputacion de Malaga has financed the Fuente de Piedra drinking water treatment plant with €475,000. This new installation will make it possible to put an end to the serious problem that Fuente de Piedra was tolerating, with the water not suitable for consumption.

For the last four years, residents had been forced to use tanker trucks to supply them with drinking water. Finally, Francisco Salado, the president of the Diputacion de Malaga, inaugurated this infrastructure on Monday, January 24, accompanied by, Siro Pachon, the mayor of Fuente de Piedra.

Mr Saldado highlighted that it is “a historical milestone that will improve the quality of life of the residents of the town, because it will enable them to turn on the water tap and be able to use it for drinking or cooking”, while stressing the importance of collaboration between the Provincial Council, the Andalucian Government, and the Fuente de Piedra Town Council.

The water treatment plant is located on a municipal plot of 3,851m² located on Calle Clara Campoamor, where the well from which the water will be collected is also located. For ease of exploitation, and quality of the treated water, a reverse osmosis demineralisation system has been installed.

He also explained that in addition to financing this plant, the Diputacion de Malaga has also contributed to improving the water supply to Fuente de Piedra with other actions. Another €200,000 have been provided for the modernisation of water distribution networks in the municipality.

A subsidy of €60,700 was added, to deal with the supply of drinking water to the population through tanks. And another aid of almost €215,000 was also granted for works on the water supply network from the catchment to the urban nucleus.

“An important economic effort from the Diputacion de Malaga so that the citizens of Fuente de Piedra can recover normality in the water supply”, he specified, emphasising the importance of ensuring a water supply in all towns, since this also contributes to the fight against depopulation, as reported by 101tv.es.

