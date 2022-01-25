Vaccinated Olympic gold medalist Szilveszter Csollany dies aged 51.

VACCINATED Hungarian gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Szilveszter Csollany dies aged 51, according to the country’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban. He died after contracting the Covid virus soon after receiving his jab.

Csollany, who won gold on the rings at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games, passed away on January 24 after contracting Covid. The sports star turned coach, who was twice named Hungarian Sportsman of the Year (2000 and 2002), had been put on a ventilator at a Budapest hospital.

PM Orban paid tribute to the fallen gymnast, writing on Twitter: “God be with you, champion.”

“The Olympic champion gymnast achieved outstanding results not only as an athlete but also an excellent husband and a very good father,” the Hungarian Gymnastics Federation said.

Although having expressed “anti-vaccination views on social media” according to Budapest newspaper Blikk, the Atlanta Games silver medalist was vaccinated against the virus.

The gymnast was admitted to the local hospital on December 3 with pneumonia following the Covid jab then as his condition deteriorated rapidly, he was taken to Korányi Hospital in Budapest. The 51-year-old gymnast was later put on a ventilator before passing away.

The husband and father was working as a gymnastics coach at the time of his death.

Many people paid tribute to the Olympian on social media.

On person wrote on Twitter: “I can’t believe that you’re gone. Our Champion, our Hero, the One we stayed up for at night. Rest in Peace, our beloved Icon, Szilveszter Csollány.”

Another wrote: “Szilveszter Csollány (1970-2022). Thank you for the memories. Rest in Peace, Champion.”

The official European Gymnastics Twitter said: “Sad news reaches us from Hungary: Szilveszter Csollány, former European, World and Olympic Champion on rings, passed away aged 51. Our sincere condolences to the Hungarian Gymnastics community and Szilveszter’s family and friends.”

