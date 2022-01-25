Taylor Swift hits back at Damon Albarn over damaging song writing claims.

The multi-award-winning singer hit back at Damon Albarn after he claimed during an interview that she did not write her own songs.

Albarn had made the comment to the LA Times. He went on to add: “I’m not hating on anybody.”

Swift took to Twitter to hit back at Albarn and his “completely false” and “damaging” claims.

Swift tweeted: “I was such a big fan of yours until I saw this.

“I write all of my own songs. Your hot take is completely false and so damaging.

“You don’t have to like my songs but it’s really f***d up to try and discredit my writing. Wow.”

Swift took the chance to get a final dig in and said: “PS I wrote this tweet all by myself in case you were wondering.”

Albarn had been talking to the LA Times when he was quizzed over Swift co-writing her songs. He stated: “Co-writing is very different to writing.

“I’m not hating on anybody, I’m just saying there’s a big difference between a songwriter and a songwriter who co-writes.

“When I sing, I have to close my eyes and just be in there.

“I suppose I’m a traditionalist in that sense.”

Albarn was more complimentary about Billie Eilish during the interview and said: “A really interesting songwriter is Billie Eilish and her brother,

“I’m more attracted to that than to Taylor Swift.

“It’s just darker – less endlessly upbeat. Way more minor and odd. I think she’s exceptional.”

Albarn saw the error of his ways and apologised to Swift.

He commented: “I totally agree with you,”

“I had a conversation about songwriting and sadly it was reduced to clickbait.

“I apologise unreservedly and unconditionally. The last thing I would want to do is discredit your songwriting. I hope you understand.”

