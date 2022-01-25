Take back the skies: Jet2, EasyJet and TUI react to ‘game changing’ Covid rules

Jet2, EasyJet and TUI react to ‘game changing’ Covid travel testing rules. The airlines are getting ready to take back the skies.

The “game changing” travel testing rules are being celebrated by travel companies and airlines. Grant Shapps has announced that the changes will come into effect on February 11 at 4am. Holidaymakers will be delighted as this is just in time for school half term.

TUI took to Twitter to respond to the news and said: “That feeling when holidays get EVEN easier! It’s just been confirmed that, as of 11th February, fully-vaccinated travellers returning to England WON’T have to test when they get home.”

The chief executive for Airlines UK Tim Alderslade believes that the changes are “a landmark day for passengers, businesses and UK plc”.

Alderslade commented: “Nearly two years since the initial Covid restrictions were introduced, today’s announcement brings international travel towards near-normality for the fully vaccinated, and at last into line with hospitality and the domestic economy,”

“It will offer further reassurance to those planning to travel, both overseas and into the UK, and demonstrates again that, following the success of the vaccine programme, the UK can lead the world in our recovery from the pandemic.”

Jet2 is delighted at the change in restrictions for vaccinated travellers.

Jet2.com and Jet2holidays CEO Steve Heapy stated: “This travel update is a real game-changer for the millions of people who simply want to get away to enjoy their well-deserved holidays.

“Today’s announcement means vaccinated customers can once again book and travel on the normal, hassle-free holidays that they know and love.

“We applaud the government for taking meaningful action to end a set of measures which were not only unnecessary but also ineffective in tackling the spread of the Omicron variant.

“This should now represent a permanent end to such restrictions, and we know customers will celebrate that news.”

He went on to add: “With international travel once again starting to look like it did before the pandemic, customers are really jumping at the chance to make that booking, whether it is seeing friends and family, taking a holiday in the sunshine, a city break or a ski break.

“Many countries across Europe no longer require fully vaccinated customers to take a test, so it is great to see the UK join the club and allow hassle-free travel. We have a world-leading vaccination programme which until now, has not been fully realised.

“Allowing fully vaccinated customers and under 18s to travel freely without imposing testing on them is an enormous step in terms of getting our lives back to normal.”

Johan Lundgren the chief executive for easyJet has welcomed the changes.

“We welcome this news knowing that millions of our customers will also be delighted to see the return of restriction-free travel in the UK. We now look ahead to what we believe will be a strong summer,” said Lundgren.

“We believe testing for travel should now firmly become a thing of the past.

“It is clear travel restrictions did not materially slow the spread of Omicron in the UK and so it is important that there are no more knee-jerk reactions to future variants.

“We commend the Government for removing all testing.

“easyJet plans to return to near-2019 levels of flying this summer and so we can’t wait to welcome our customers back onboard.”

