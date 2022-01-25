Sue Gray report could be published as soon as this Wednesday

It is believed that the report being compiled by Sue Gray could be published as soon as this Wednesday 26



According to Sky News, they believe that Sue Gray, the civil servant investigating ‘partygate’ at 10 Downing Street has acquired new photographs. These pictures are thought to show Boris Johnson, along with others, congregating close to one another and with bottles of wine.

A senior civil servant source had earlier today, Tuesday, January 25, leaked information to Sky News that Ms Gray’s completed report into the parties that took place in Whitehall and Downing Street during the lockdown, could be published as soon as tomorrow, Wednesday 26.

A separate investigation is also being conducted by the Metropolitan Police. Dame Cressida Dick, the Met Police Commissioner, earlier today confirmed that “a number of events” for possible breaches of lockdown Covid restrictions were being looked into by the force.

It has not been confirmed whether the Met Police will allow Sue Gray’s findings to be made public while they are still investigating, although Sky News has said it understands the Met does not have any problem with that.

Talks are reportedly ongoing between the Met Police and Sue Gray, to determine exactly how much of her report can be made public. This was confirmed by Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson to reporters.

A government spokesman reiterated today that Downing Street has not tried to block the report from being published, and that it, in fact, wants it released “as soon as possible”.

