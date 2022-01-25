Storm Ana death toll continues to rise in Madagascar.

The death toll continues to rise in Madagascar as a result of Tropical storm Ana.

THE death toll continues to rise in Madagascar as a result of Tropical storm Ana, officials said Monday, January 24.

At least 34 people have died due to widespread flooding in Madagascar, including a car park landslide that killed six people and has left another missing.

Many residents have been evacuated in inflatable motorised boats as torrential rains continue in the area, and with Antananarivo’s rivers continuing to rise, officials have urged residents to leave low-lying areas of the capital and surrounding areas.

Several rivers that have flooded the capital are still rising, officials warned.

“Right now, we are on ‘red alert,’ … It’s very dangerous,” said Ranto Rakotonjanahary, the director-general of Antananarivo’s flood management authority.

Among the casualties from the storm were six people, including two children, who were killed after a massive landslide collapsed a car park onto some houses at around 2 am on Monday in Ankadifotsy Ambodivona, Madagascar. Rescue teams are still searching for one person who is believed to still be missing.

Colonel Tiana Razafimanahaka, head of the fire brigade, said: “The first call was recorded at our headquarters at 2 am.

“About 20 minutes later our men began to work on the spot.”

Razafimanahaka explained that three people were found alive and two children were found dead in one of the homes while the bodies of four of five people who were missing have now been found, with rescue teams still searching for the fifth.

Razafimanahaka added: “The rainy season is in full swing. I urge everyone to be careful. Dwellings at risk should be evacuated. In case of need for assistance, the firefighters, as well as the civil protection corps (CPC) of the army, remain reachable.”

