Spanish pet shop blaze shock

By
Alex Glenn
-
0
Image: Pixabay

Spanish pet shop blaze. The majority of the animals inside the shop were killed in the shocking blaze which also saw people injured.

On Monday night, January 24, a blaze broke out in a pet shop in Spain’s Barcelona. The shop was located in Barcelona’s Rambla de Nadal. Sadly, most of the animals that had been kept in the pet shop were killed.

The blaze affected people as well as animals. According to municipal sources speaking to Europa Press, several neighbouring families had to leave their homes due to the blaze to ensure their safety.

Two people also needed medical treatment after they suffered from smoke inhalation injuries.

10 teams of firefighters were sent to the scene of the fire by the Barcelona Fire Brigade. The Firefighters tackled the blaze before eventually putting it out at around 5:30am.

Once the blaze had been extinguished the local families were able to return to their homes.


 

