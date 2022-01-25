Spain falls three places in the world ranking on corruption

The latest report by the Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index 2021, shows that Spain fell three places in their world ranking on corruption. The index, which analysed 180 countries, ranked Spain 35th placing it above some of its larger European and western counterparts.

Spain scored 62 out of a 100 points, a higher score meaning a lower perception of corruption, putting it ahead of countries like Malta, Poland and China.

At the top of the perception list are Denmark, Finland and New Zealand, countries that are also at the top of the civil liberties list according to the Democracy Index . Those at the bottom are not unexpected given their history and ongoing civil wars, Somalia, Syria and South Sudan.

Those that perhaps were a surprise are Australia (73), Canada (74) and the United States (67), the latter dropping out of the top 25 for the first time in the history of the index.

Transparency International highlights that the 2021 Index indicates that corruption levels are stagnant worldwide, with “little or no progress” in 86% of the countries evaluated in the last ten years.

In the last decade, 154 countries have deteriorated or have not advanced substantially, and since 2012, 23 countries have fallen in the index. By contrast, 25 countries have significantly improved their scores, including Estonia (74), Seychelles (70) and Armenia (49).

To see the full results visit Transparency International

Corruption, human rights and democracy

The organisation notes that countries that violate civil liberties consistently get lower scores on the index. “Complacency in the fight against corruption gives rise to more serious human rights violations and undermines democracy, thus triggering a vicious spiral. As rights and freedoms are eroded and democracy is weakened, authoritarianism advances, which contributes to further increase corruption,” it says.

Transparency International warns that “while the fight against corruption stagnates and deteriorates, human rights and democracy are under attack.” This they say: “Is no coincidence.”

The organisation also warns that “if governments continue to use the covid-19 pandemic to erode human rights and democracy, corruption could increase at a faster rate.”

Democracies and corruption

Transparency International has warned that: “The last decade has seen a setback in both anti-corruption measures and human rights.” For example Poland’s attack on ​​civil liberties has seen the country’s score drop to 56.”

The organisation has urged governments to improve their world ranking on corruption and to: “Fulfil their commitments on corruption and human rights, and calls on people around the world to unite and demand change.”

