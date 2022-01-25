Sir Elton John cancels concerts after testing positive for Covid

After testing positive for Covid, Sir Elton John has had to cancel his two concerts in Dallas, Texas



Legendary rock star Sir Elton John has had to cancel concerts on his current tour, due to testing positive for Covid-19. An announcement was released by his management today, Tuesday, January 25. The 74-year-old will now miss his two scheduled concerts in Dallas, Texas.

“It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25, and Wednesday, January 26, must be postponed, due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19”, confirmed the statement.

“Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated, and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon. Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The postponed concerts will be rescheduled at some point in the future, with fans being told their tickets will still be honoured. This the second blow to Elton’s tour, after he originally cancelled it back in March 2020 when the pandemic started.

During the pandemic, even at 74, Sir Elton could not sit still, and he ended up recording an album of collaborations, which he titeld, ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

🎵“I never knew me a better time and I guess I never will.”🎵

The @AACenter will be Crocodile Rockin’ tonight as Sir Elton John returns to Dallas and a nice welcome from The Omni#IAmUp #EltonJohn pic.twitter.com/HXB05H7Os9 — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) January 25, 2022

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.