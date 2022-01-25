Scots furious after Ed Balls called a kilt a skirt on Good Morning Britain. The GMB Burns Night segment did not go down well with fans.

Good Morning Britain and Ed Balls left GMB viewers furious. The life of Robert Burns is being celebrated across the world today, January 25, but the show was accused of lacking respect.

Richard Arnold appeared on the show in full Highland dress. The jokes quickly ensued though when hosts Susanna Reid and Ed balls quizzed him over what he was wearing under his kilt.

He commented that he is an: “honorary Scot, having lived much of my life up there before coming back to the Smoke.”

Scots were left furious though and even accused the show of “f**king contempt.”

Viewers quickly took to social media to express their concerns over the lack of respect shown on the show.

One GMB viewer tweeted: “GMB offence it’s not a skirt it’s a kilt.”

Another person said: “GMB “dragged up north” “Under your skirt” “I lived in Aberdeen” “Here’s my tartan dress!” The f**kin contempt and patronising bulls**t being displayed.”

One viewer asked the show to be more respectful. They said: “GMB “dragged north of the border” “under your skirt”… come on GMB!!!!bit of respect!”

Other Twitter users hit out at Richard Arnold attempting a Scottish accent. One person tweeted: “Richard Arnold is taking the p**s with that accent.”

