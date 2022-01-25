Roy Hodgson appointed as new Watford manager

Watford have appointed Roy Hodgson as the replacement for Claudio Ranieri

Watford football club have announced the appointment today, Tuesday, January 25, of 74-year-old Roy Hodgson, as their new manager. He will replace Claudio Ranieri, who was sacked yesterday after only 112 days in charge at Vicarage Road.

Italian coach Ranieri had been on a two-year deal with the Hornets, but a 3-0 home defeat last weekend by Norwich City brought his tenure to a premature end.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“Watford FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of Roy Hodgson as the club’s manager. The ex-England national team boss is joined by his trusted assistant Ray Lewington, who managed the Hornets so admirably from 2002 until 2005″, said an official statement from the club.

It continued, “Best known for leading the Three Lions during a four-year spell which took in Euro 2012, World Cup 2014 and Euro 2016, Hodgson has also managed extensively at club level in England and across the world”.

Adding, “Hodgson and Lewington begin preparations immediately for Watford’s next Premier League fixture; away to Burnley on Saturday, February 5. Welcome to Watford, Roy. And welcome back, Ray!”

Hodgson has stacks of experience when it comes to looking after Premier League sides. He previously bossed Liverpool, West Brom, Fulham, Blackburn, and more recently, from 2017 to 2021, Crystal Palace.

In 2001, he was managing Udinese in Italy, a club that is owned by Watford owner Giampaolo Pozzo’s father. The Watford owner though doesn’t seem to possess a lot of patience, with the club going through seven managers since 2017.

With Watford languishing in 19th spot in the table, Hodgson has a big task on his hands. His reign begins next Saturday, February 5 against bottom club, Burnley, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories, and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.