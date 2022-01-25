Passengers injured after bus crashes into shop in London

A number of passengers have been injured after the bus they were travelling on crashed into a shop in London.

A number of passengers have been injured after the bus they were travelling on crashed into a shop in London this morning, January 25.

Emergency services were called to the scene Selwyn Avenue, Highams Park, North East London.

The number 212 bus mounted the pavement and collided into the front of an appliance shop.

Ambulance crews are treating injured people on the scene, however, the number of people and level of injuries is currently unknown.

Waltham Forest Council’s official Twitter account posted at 8.58am: “INFO: We’re getting information about a traffic incident on Selwyn Avenue #Chingford involving a bus.”

Firefighters are working with @Ldn_Ambulance and @metpoliceuk colleagues at the scene of a bus crash in #Chingford this morning. Crews have freed the driver of the bus who was trapped by his injuries. Local road closures are in place https://t.co/aEMtsUg89z pic.twitter.com/lVeSIvtBep — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) January 25, 2022

“Emergency services are on the scene – please be patient if you are in the area. We will share more info as and when it arrives.”

Photos were posted on social media showing the crash.

LAS tweeted: “We are on-scene and are treating a number of patients at an incident on The Broadway in #HighamsPark, E4, where a bus has collided with a building.”

“Crews are working closely with partner agencies and we will share more information when we can”

