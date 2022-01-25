NATO thanks Spain for its ‘vital contribution’ in Eastern Europe

Jens Stoltenberg, the Secretary-General of NATO, this Sunday, January 23, conveyed his thanks to Pedro Sanchez, the President of the Spanish Government, for the country’s ‘vital contribution’ to the Atlantic Alliance. This was in reference to Spain deploying the frigate ‘Blas of Lezo‘ to assist with the crisis in Ukraine.

Posting on his Twitter account, he wrote, “I have spoken with President Pedro Sanchez to prepare the NATO summit in Madrid. I have thanked him for Spain’s vital contribution to NATO, the latest example being the deployment of the ‘Blas de Lezo’ frigate”.

The frigate, which set sail this Saturday from its Galician base in Ferrol, will join one of the NATO groups, the SNMG-2, in the Mediterranean Sea. This group includes naval units from different allied countries, that are heading to an area of ​​the Black Sea, in the midst of the crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

The NATO Secretary-General added that the discussion held with Sanchez covered “Russia and Ukraine”. Stoltenberg reiterated the union between Spain and the Atlantic Alliance, both in the current crisis, and with a view to the upcoming 40th Summit of NATO. This will take place in Madrid, on June 29 and 30.

“We remain united, ready to defend each other, and ready for dialogue,” concluded the Secretary-General. In response, Sanchez indicated that in the conversation he has reiterated to Stoltenberg that Spain is “committed to NATO, and the security of Europe”.

“We support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and we trust that diplomacy and dialogue will be the way of de-escalation in this crisis”, the president added in a message on his Twitter profile, as reported by 101tv.es.