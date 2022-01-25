Man United’s Anthony Martial signs for Sevilla on loan

Sevilla have signed Man United’s French international star Anthony Martial on loan

Spanish LaLiga club Sevilla have secured a loan deal with Manchester United for French international striker Anthony Martial. Subject to passing a medical at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, he will play in Andalucia for the rest of the season.

Reports in the Spain media this afternoon, Tuesday, January 25, say that Martial has already been spotted arriving at the airport in Sevilla.

Confirmed. Anthony Martial’s now landed in Sevilla to complete his loan move approved by Man Utd. 🛬⚪️🔴 #MUFC #Sevilla@jmolivacope ⤵️🎥pic.twitter.com/QnJqE6ZCQ9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2022

It is believed that the Spanish club will pay his wages, but there is no option to buy the 26-year-old player. He had been a target for Sevilla for several months, and it is thought that an agreement to drop his wages played a big part in finalising the move away from Old Trafford.

After joining United in 2015 for £36m, from Ligue 1 side, Monaco, Martial has barely featured under interim coach Ralf Rangnick this season. With just one goal in eleven appearances, a change of scenery might be the solution to rediscovering his goalscoring form.

The timing of his move to Sevilla seems perfect, with Julen Lopetegui’s team currently lying second in LaLiga, just four points adrift of leaders, Real Madrid.

Anthony Martial is one of several Manchester United players who were rumoured to be unhappy at the club. Jesse Lingard is reported to be on the verge of a move to St James’ Park to join the Newcastle revolution. The England international shone last season during his loan spell with West Ham, and his Old Trafford contract expires this summer, as reported by bbc.com.

